April 30 (Reuters) - Genocea Biosciences Inc:

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC - ON APRIL 24, CO ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $14 MILLION WITH HERCULES

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC - TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2021