Jan 17 (Reuters) - Genocea Biosciences Inc:

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $55 MILLION CONCURRENT PUBLIC OFFERINGS

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC - PRICES 53.4 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK & ACCOMPANYING CLASS A WARRANTS TO PURCHASE UP TO 26.7 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK​

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC - ‍OFFERING AT A COMBINED PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $1.00/SHARE