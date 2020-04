BRIEF-Genocea Biosciences Inc - Expect Gen-009 Phase 1/2A Part B Readout In Q3

April 30 (Reuters) - Genocea Biosciences Inc:

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC - EXPECT GEN-009 PHASE 1/2A PART B READOUT IN Q3

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC - CLINICAL STAGE PROGRAMS GEN-009 AND GEN-011 CONTINUE TO ADVANCE ANTICIPATE GEN-011 IND FILING IN Q2

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC - GEN-011 VIRTUAL SYMPOSIUM PLANNED FOR MAY 12TH

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES- EXPECTS THAT ITS EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ARE SUFFICIENT TO SUPPORT ITS OPERATIONS INTO THE Q1 OF 2021