BRIEF-Genocea Biosciences reports qtrly loss per share $‍0.54​
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 12:47 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Genocea Biosciences reports qtrly loss per share $‍0.54​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Genocea Biosciences Inc

* Genocea Biosciences reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Genocea Biosciences Inc - Qtrly loss per share $‍0.54​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genocea Biosciences - ‍Expects existing cash, cash equivalents are sufficient to support operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2018​

* Genocea Biosciences Inc - ‍Is currently exploring various avenues to secure capital to advance GEN-003 into phase 3 trials​

* Genocea Biosciences Inc - ‍Does not intend to commence phase 3 development of GEN-003 until it has secured such capital. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

