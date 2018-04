April 30 (Reuters) - Genocea Biosciences Inc:

* GENOCEA - FILES IND FOR NEOANTIGEN CANCER VACCINE CANDIDATE GEN-009, PLANS TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2A CLINICAL PROGRAM LATER THIS YEAR

* GENOCEA - TOP-LINE IMMUNE RESPONSE DATA FROM STUDY EXPECTED IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2019