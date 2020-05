May 12 (Reuters) - Genocea Biosciences Inc:

* GENOCEA INTRODUCES GEN-011, A TRANSFORMATIONAL T CELL THERAPY DESIGNED TO IMPROVE ON CURRENT LIMITATIONS OF TIL THERAPY

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC - TO ADVANCE GEN-011, WITH AN IND FILING WITHIN Q2 AND INITIAL CLINICAL DATA IN FIRST HALF OF 2021