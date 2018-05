May 10 (Reuters) - Genocea Biosciences Inc:

* GENOCEA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.21

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC - SEES CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS SUFFICIENT TO SUPPORT OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO Q4 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)