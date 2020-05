May 13 (Reuters) - Genocea Biosciences Inc:

* GENOCEA TO PRESENT LONG-TERM FOLLOW-UP DATA FROM GEN-009 NEOANTIGEN VACCINE AT VIRTUAL ASCO 2020

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC - SEVEN OUT OF EIGHT PATIENTS TREATED ON PART A OF STUDY ARE WITHOUT DISEASE PROGRESSION AT ONE-YEAR MEDIAN FOLLOW-UP