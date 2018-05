May 8 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO EVALUATE THE DECIPHER® CLASSIFIER AND DECIPHER GRID® FOR DRUG DEVELOPMENT

* GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES - UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS