Dec 6 (Reuters) - Genomic Health Inc:

* GENOMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO EVALUATE THE ONCOTYPE DX® GENOMIC PROSTATE SCORE™ TEST FOR POTENTIAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT

* GENOMIC HEALTH - AS PER AGREEMENT, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES FROM JANSSEN STUDIES TO EXAMINE ASSOCIATION OF GENOMIC PROSTATE SCORE RESULTS WITH CLINICAL OUTCOMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: