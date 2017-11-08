BRIEF-Genomic Health Q3 loss per share $0.06

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Genomic Health Inc:
* Genomic Health announces third quarter 2017 financial results and reports recent business progress
* Q3 loss per share $0.06
* Q3 revenue $83.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Genomic Health - expects to meet low end of FY revenue guidance, which is $345 million, excluding estimated hurricane impact on revenue of about $3 million in Q3
* Genomic Health Inc - expects to deliver full-year profit, excluding $3.2 million cost of biocartis transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: