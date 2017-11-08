FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genomic Health Q3 loss per share $0.06
November 8, 2017 / 9:14 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Genomic Health Q3 loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Genomic Health Inc:

* Genomic Health announces third quarter 2017 financial results and reports recent business progress

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue $83.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genomic Health - ‍expects to meet low end of FY revenue guidance, which is $345 million, excluding estimated hurricane impact on revenue of about $3 million in Q3​

* Genomic Health Inc - ‍expects to deliver full-year profit, excluding $3.2 million cost of biocartis transaction​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

