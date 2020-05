BRIEF-Genomic Vision Announces Drawdown Of Fourth Tranche Of Warrants Attached To Third Tranche

May 18 (Reuters) - GENOMIC VISION SA:

* AS PART OF FINANCING PROGRAM SET UP WITH WINANCE IN 2019, GENOMIC VISION ANNOUNCES DRAWDOWN OF FOURTH TRANCHE AND EXERCISE, BY WINANCE, OF WARRANTS ATTACHED TO THIRD TRANCHE

* ISSUE OF 833,333 NEW SHARES, WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.10 EACH, AT A UNIT PRICE OF EUR 0.52 INCLUDING PREMIUM

* ISSUES 5,000,000 NEW SHARES, WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.10 EACH, AT A UNIT PRICE OF EUR 0.30 INCLUDING PREMIUM

* AS A RESULT OF THESE TWO TRANSACTIONS HAS THE NECESSARY RESOURCES TO DEVELOP ITS ACTIVITIES OVER THE ENTIRE FINANCIAL YEAR

* COMPANY STRENGTHENED ITS CASH POSITION AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY BY EUR 1.9 MILLION

* SHARE CAPITAL OF GENOMIC VISION WILL NOW CONSIST OF 47,130,956 SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)