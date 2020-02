BRIEF-Genomic Vision: Capital Increase Of EUR 1.0 Mln Within Framework Of Financing Contract Signed With Winance

Feb 11 (Reuters) - GENOMIC VISION SA:

* GENOMIC VISION ANNOUNCES THE ACCEPTANCE NOTICE OF THE THIRD TRANCHE OF €1.0 MILLION WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE EQUITY FINANCING PUT IN PLACE WITH WINANCE

* INITIATED PROCESS OF ISSUING 2,777,778 NEW SHARES AT A UNIT PRICE OF EUR 0.36, CORRESPONDING TO A CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 1.0 MILLION

* CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 1.0 MILLION WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF FINANCING CONTRACT SIGNED WITH WINANCE

* FOLLOWING THIS OPERATION, SHARE CAPITAL OF GENOMIC VISION WILL CONSIST OF 41,297,623 SHARES

* NEW SHARES WILL BE FREELY TRADABLE AND IMMEDIATELY ASSIMILATED TO EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES LISTED ON EURONEXT MARKET IN PARIS