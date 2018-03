March 14 (Reuters) - GENOMIC VISION SA:

* ‍GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA)​

* ‍IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH​