May 21 (Reuters) - GENOMIC VISION SA:

* FY REVENUE UP 59% Y/Y AT 1.8 MILLION EUROS

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 4.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-DECEMBER CASH POSITION OF 1.1 MILLION EUROS

* FY NET LOSS OF EUR 4.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO