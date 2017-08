BRIEF-Genomic Vision net loss widens to 5.5‍​ million euros

July 25 (Reuters) - GENOMIC VISION SA:

* ‍Cash Position of Eur 2.9 Million at June 30, 2017​

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 5.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 TOTAL REVENUE FROM ACTIVITY EUR ‍​1.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 TOTAL REVENUE FROM SALES EUR ‍817​,000 VERSUS EUR 426,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 5.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HAS NECESSARY RESOURCES TO CONTINUE FOR NEXT 12 MTHS TARGETED EXPANSION IN REPLICATION MARKETS