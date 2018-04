April 27 (Reuters) - Genomic Vision SA:

* GENOMIC VISION: FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE FROM SALES EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT MARCH 31, 2018, GENOMIC VISION HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 1.3 MILLION,