BRIEF-Genomic Vision Q1 Total Revenue From Sales Up At EUR 0.6 Mln

May 29 (Reuters) - GENOMIC VISION SA:

* REVENUE FROM SALES TOTALED EUR 552 THOUSAND IN Q1 OF 2020, UP 11.5% COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2019

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 1.2 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2020, VERSUS EUR 1.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PROBABLY HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON REVENUE OVER COMING QUARTERS, ALTHOUGH THIS SHOULD NOT JEOPARDIZE FINANCIAL PROSPECTS MENTIONED ABOVE, GIVEN GOOD CONTROL OF CASH BURN

* CASH BURN, EXCLUDING CAPITAL INCREASE, WAS EUR 0.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020, REFLECTING GOOD CONTROL OVER COMPANY'S SPENDING AND WORKING CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS