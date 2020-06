BRIEF-Genomic Vision To Issue Convertible Notes For 12 Millions Euros

June 15 (Reuters) - GENOMIC VISION SA:

* IMPLEMENTATION OF A FINANCING LINE VIA RESERVED ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES WITH WARRANTS (OCABSA) FOR A MAXIMUM OF EUR 12 MILLION, SUBJECT TO SHAREHOLDERS’ APPROVAL

* CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL HAVE A NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 EUROS EACH AND WILL BE SUBSCRIBED TO AT PAR

* EFFECTIVE IMPLEMENTATION OF THIS FINANCING SOLUTION IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF GENOMIC VISION’S SHAREHOLDERS ON JULY 24

* FINANCING BY WINANCE (“INVESTOR”) AIMS TO SECURE ANY REQUIREMENTS COMPANY MAY HAVE OVER NEXT 2 OR 3 YEARS, IN TERMS OF INVESTMENT AND FINANCING ITS GROWTH

* NOTES WILL BEAR NO INTEREST AND WILL HAVE A MATURITY OF 12 MONTHS FROM THEIR ISSUANCE