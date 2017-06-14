FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Genon Energy says co, Genon Americas Generation, Genon entities entered into a restructuring support and lock-up agreement with NRG Energy, holders
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Genon Energy says co, Genon Americas Generation, Genon entities entered into a restructuring support and lock-up agreement with NRG Energy, holders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Genon Americas Generation Llc

* Genon Energy - on June 12, co, Genon Americas Generation, Genon Entities entered into a restructuring support and lock-up agreement with nrg energy, holders

* Genon Energy - NRG shall provide Genon entities with fully cash collateralized letter of credit facility in amount not to exceed $330 million - sec filing

* Genon Energy - as per RSA terms, NRG will provide co with transition services at rate of $84 million on annualized basis during pendency of chapter 11 cases Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sAd45m) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.