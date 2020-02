Feb 20 (Reuters) - Genovis AB:

* TO BUY ALL SHARES IN QED BIOSCIENCE INC. (QED)

* CARRIES OUT THE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH PAYMENT OF ABOUT SEK 20 MILLION

* ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q1 2020

* CARRIES OUT DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 50 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)