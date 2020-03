March 23 (Reuters) - Genovis AB:

* NOMINATION COMMITTEE PROPOSES TORBEN JØRGENSEN FOR NEW CHAIRMAN OF GENOVIS

* NOMINATION COMMITTEE PROPOSES NEW ELECTION OF TORBEN JØRGENSEN TO SERVE ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AT AGM ON MAY 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)