April 29 (Reuters) - Genovis AB:

* GENOVIS CARRIES OUT DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE TO RAISE SEK 10.1 MILLION FOR THE COMPANY

* BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO CARRY OUT A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF 2.8 MILLION SHARES TO A SMALL GROUP OF QUALIFIED INVESTORS

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE HAS BEEN SET AT SEK 3.60 PER SHARE

* COMPANY WILL RAISE PROCEEDS OF SEK 10.1 MILLION BEFORE TRANSACTION COSTS, WHICH ARE ESTIMATED AT SEK 600 THOUSAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: