April 4 (Reuters) - GENOWAY SA:

* GRANTS APPLIED STEMCELL A DISTRIBUTION LICENSE FOR HOMOLOGOUS RECOMBINATION TECHNOLOGY FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ITS TARGATT MODELS

* AGREEMENT COVERS THE CREATION AND SALE OF MOUSE MODELS DEVELOPED VIA TARGATT TECHNOLOGY,

* AGREEMENT COVERS SALE OF EXISTING TARGATT MODELS AND RIGHT TO GRANT CUSTOMERS RIGHTS TO USE SUCH MODELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)