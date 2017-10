Sept 14 (Reuters) - GENOWAY SA:

* H1 RESULTS‍​

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 316‍​,000 VERSUS EUR 185,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 5.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME EUR 1.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 180,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 502‍​,000 VERSUS EUR 350,000 YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS A RETURN TO GROWTH IN LINE WITH ITS GOALS WITHIN 12 MONTHS‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2fjNcmv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)