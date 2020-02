Feb 24 (Reuters) - GENOWAY SA:

* ISSUANCE OF 1ST AMERICAN PATENT FOR SMASH TECHNOLOGY FOR WHICH GENOWAY HAS ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE AND WORLDWIDE LICENSE

* GRANT OF PATENT IN US WILL ALLOW GENOWAY TO ENFORCE AND RESPECT ITS EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS ON SMASH TECHNOLOGY IN THIS COUNTRY

* SMASH HELPS MEET NEED IN BIOTECHNOLOGY: REVERSIBLY CONTROLLING BIOLOGICAL PROCESSES BY MODULATING LEVEL OF EXPRESSION OF CELLULAR PROTEINS Source text: bit.ly/2VkCIJl Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)