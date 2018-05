May 7 (Reuters) - Genprex Inc:

* GENPREX ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* GENPREX INC - PER SHARE PURCHASE PRICE OF COMMON STOCK IS $12.07, INITIAL EXERCISE PRICE FOR WARRANTS IS $15.62 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)