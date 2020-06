June 25 (Reuters) - Genprex Inc:

* GENPREX RECEIVES USAN APPROVAL OF NON-PROPRIETARY NAME FOR LEAD DRUG CANDIDATE

* GENPREX INC - LEAD DRUG CANDIDATE FOR NSCLC NOW REFERRED TO AS QUARATUSUGENE OZEPLASMID OR GPX-001

* GENPREX INC - COMPANY REBRANDS USE OF ONCOPREX NAME FOR NANOPARTICLE DELIVERY PLATFORM