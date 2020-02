Feb 24 (Reuters) - Genscript Biotech Corp:

* EXPECT LOSS OF ABOUT US$114.0 MILLION TO US$144.0 MILLION FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A LOSS OF ABOUT US$114.0 MILLION TO US$144.0 MILLION FOR YEAR VERSUS PROFIT OF ABOUT US$20.8 MILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES