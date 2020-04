April 14 (Reuters) - Genscript Biotech Corp:

* GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP -ON 11 APRIL, RISING ARROW ENTERPRISE LTD ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT AS AN ADDITIONAL PARTY

* GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP - LEGEND CAYMAN TO SELL & ISSUE 1.3 MILLION ADDITIONAL SERIES A PREFERENCE SHARES AT AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT US$10 MILLION