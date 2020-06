June 16 (Reuters) - Genscript Biotech Corp:

* AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AGREED TO SELL 15 MILLION SHARES OF CO

* THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR & INFINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ENTERED SHARE TRANSFER AGREEMENT

* SHARES SOLD AT HK$14.16 PER SHARE FOR AN AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF HK$212.4 MILLION

* EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EXERCISED SHARE OPTIONS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 15 MILLION SHARES GRANTED UNDER PRE-IPO SHARE OPTION SCHEME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: