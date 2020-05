May 29 (Reuters) - Genscript Biotech Corp:

* LEGEND BIOTECH FILED REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR IPO OF 18.4 MILLION NEW ADSS IN PRICE RANGE BETWEEN US$18.00 AND US$20.00

* IF OFFER PRICE IS FIXED AT US$19.00 PER ADS,CO ESTIMATES NET PROCEEDS WILL BE ABOUT US$321.9 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)