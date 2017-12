Dec 22 (Reuters) - Genscript Biotech Corp:

* US, IRELAND UNITS ‍& JANSSEN BIOTECH ENTER COLLABORATION & LICENSE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP MULTIPLE MYELOMA PRODUCTS ​

* ‍ACCORDING TO DEAL , JANSSEN SHALL UPFRONT PAYMENTS OF US$350 MILLION TO UNIT FOR RIGHTS GRANTED​