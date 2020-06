June 10 (Reuters) - Genscript Biotech Corp:

* WANG LUQUAN TO SELL THROUGH GS CORP TO ZHANG XIAOLEI 5 MILLION SHARES AT HK$17.32/SHARE

* SALE SHARES REPRESENT ABOUT 0.26% OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO

* WANG WILL REMAIN AS ONE OF CO'S CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS