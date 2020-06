June 5 (Reuters) - Genscript Biotech Corp:

* UPDATES ON PROPOSED SPIN-OFF & SEPARATE LISTING OF LEGEND BIOTECH CORP ON NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET

* TRADING IN ADSS OF LEGEND BIOTECH TO COMMENCE ON 5 JUNE

* LEGEND BIOTECH’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFER PRICE WAS FIXED AT US$23.00 PER ADS

* EACH ADS WILL REPRESENT 2 LEGEND BIOTECH SHARES

* 18.4 MILLION ADSS WILL BE ISSUED BY LEGEND BIOTECH REPRESENTING ABOUT 12.7% OF ITS ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL