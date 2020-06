June 3 (Reuters) - Genscript Biotech Corp:

* GENSCRIPT FILES FOR EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION OF RAPID SARS-COV-2 NEUTRALIZATION ANTIBODY DETECTION KIT

* GENSCRIPT BIOTECH - HAS FILED FOR EUA WITH U.S. FDA TO MARKET ITS CPASS SARS-COV-2 NEUTRALIZATION ANTIBODY DETECTION KIT