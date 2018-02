BRIEF-Gensight Announces Publication Of Positive Data From Phase I/II Trial Of Gs010

Feb 20 (Reuters) - GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS SA:

* GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF POSITIVE DATA FROM PHASE I/II TRIAL AND LONG-TERM FOLLOW-UP OF GS010 IN OPHTHALMOLOGY, THE JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF OPHTHALMOLOGY

* GS010 CONFIRMED AS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED 2 YEARS AFTER A SINGLE UNILATERAL INTRAVITREAL INJECTION

* SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENT OF VISUAL ACUITY AT 2 YEARS OF FOLLOW-UP IN LHON SUBJECTS WITH LESS THAN 2 YEARS OF VISUAL LOSS PRIOR TO TREATMENT

* GS010 (RAAV2/2-ND4) IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED 2 YEARS AFTER A SINGLE UNILATERAL INTRAVITREAL ADMINISTRATION.