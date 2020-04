April 14 (Reuters) - GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS SA:

* ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA SAFETY MONITORING BOARD REVIEW OF PIONEER PHASE I/II TRIAL OF GS030 COMBINING GENE THERAPY AND OPTOGENETICS FOR TREATMENT OF RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* EARLY FINDINGS FROM FIRST TWO COHORTS MAY BE AVAILABLE IN COURSE OF 2020

* TO DELAY RECRUITING NEW PATIENTS INTO THE THIRD COHORT UNTIL THE PUBLIC HEALTH SITUATION HAS IMPROVED