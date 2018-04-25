BRIEF-Gensight Biologics cash position slightly dips, issues update on GS010

April 25 (Reuters) - Gensight Biologics SA:

* GenSight Biologics’ cash and cash equivalents amounted to €49.2 million as of March 31, 2018, compared to €55.4 million as of December 31, 2017

* On April 3, 2018, GenSight Biologics reported the topline results from REVERSE Phase III clinical trial of GS010 in patients with Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON).

* At 48 weeks, the study demonstrated clinically meaningful improvement of +11 ETDRS letters in GS010-treated eyes and similar improvement in sham-treated eyes across the 37 subjects enrolled, suggesting an unexpected bilateral treatment effect

* In addition, SD-OCT demonstrated statistically significant relative preservation of both retinal ganglion cell volume and nerve fiber layer thickness in treated eyes while untreated eyes continued to deteriorate

* Following these topline results, GenSight Biologics is further investigating the full set of data, as well as running multiple post hoc analyses, to better understand the observed treatment effect and responder profiles