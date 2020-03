BRIEF-GenSight Biologics FY Net Loss Narrows To EUR 30.7 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) -

* ‍​FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 4.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍​FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 30.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 33.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ARE CURRENTLY FINANCED UNTIL THE END OF THIS YEAR, ALTHOUGH REVENUES FROM ADDITIONAL ATUS COULD EXTEND OUR RUNWAY INTO 2021 - CFO

* NET LOSS EUR 30.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR LOSS EUR 33.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍​2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE A PIVOTAL YEAR FOR GENSIGHT AS WE WORK WITH AUTHORITIES AND THE MEDICAL COMMUNITYTO BRING LUMEVOQ™ TO MARKET - CEO

* ‍​EXPECTS TO SUBMIT APPLICATION FOR MARKETING APPROVAL FOR LUMEVOQ (GS010) IN EUROPE IN Q3 2020

* ‍​END-FY CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS EUR 19.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.2 MILLION YEAR AGO