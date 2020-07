July 9 (Reuters) - Gensight Biologics SA:

* GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS OBTAINS A €7M NON-DILUTIVE LOAN AND RENEGOTIATES THE BOND AGREEMENT WITH KREOS CAPITAL EXTENDING RUNWAY TO MID-2021

* OBTAINED A EUR 6.75 MILLION LOAN FROM A BANK SYNDICATE FORMED WITH CIC, BNP PARIBAS AND BPIFRANCE

* LOAN IN FORM OF A STATE-GUARANTEED LOAN (PRÊT GARANTI PAR L'ETAT)