April 21 (Reuters) - GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS SA:

* GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS’ CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED EUR 12.8 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, COMPARED TO EUR 19.2 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019.

* IS FINANCED UNTIL END OF 2020 AND IS INVESTIGATING OTHER FINANCING OPTIONS THROUGH DEBT OR EQUITY

* EXPECTS REIMBURSEMENT IN 2020 OF 2019 RESEARCH TAX CREDIT FOR AN AMOUNT OF EUR 4.2 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)