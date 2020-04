BRIEF-Gensight Biologics To Submit LUMEVOQ For European Approval In September 2020

April 15 (Reuters) - GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS SA:

* GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS ON TRACK TO SUBMIT LUMEVOQ® FOR EUROPEAN APPROVAL IN SEPTEMBER 2020 FOLLOWING PRE-SUBMISSION MEETING WITH EMA

* BASED ON ITS SUCCESSFUL CONCLUSION, GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS CONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO SUBMIT MAA FOR LUMEVOQ(®) IN SEPTEMBER 2020

* AS A FINAL STEP BEFORE ACTUAL SUBMISSION, AND AS PART OF EMA’S PROCEDURES, GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS EXPECTS TO RE-CONFIRM BY JULY ITS INTENT TO SUBMIT IN SEPTEMBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)