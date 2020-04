BRIEF-GenSight Biologics Updates On Operations In Context Of COVID-19

April 6 (Reuters) - Gensight Biologics SA:

* GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS PROVIDES UPDATE ON OPERATIONS IN THE CONTEXT OF COVID-19

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CURRENTLY, IMPACT ON OUR OPERATIONS IS VERY LIMITED, AND WHILE WE ARE HOPEFUL IT WILL REMAIN SO, WE ARE PREPARING FOR ALL SCENARIOS

* COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK FOR REGULATORY FILING IN EUROPE (MAA FILING WITH EMA) IN Q3 2020, WITH POTENTIAL APPROVAL IN H2 2021

* REFLECT PHASE III TRIAL OF LUMEVOQ® IS FULLY RECRUITED WITH A PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT 78 WEEKS

* PIONEER PHASE I/II CLINICAL TRIAL OF GS030, COMBINING GENE THERAPY AND OPTOGENETICS FOR TREATMENT OF RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA (RP), HAS FULLY COMPLETED RECRUITMENT OF SECOND COHORT

* COMPANY IS FINANCED UNTIL END OF 2020 AND IS INVESTIGATING OTHER FINANCING OPTIONS THROUGH DEBT OR EQUITY IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT COMPANY IS ABLE TO FACE ANY EVOLUTION OF COVID-19 SITUATION

* EXPECTS ANY DELAY TO BE OVERCOME AS SOON AS PATIENTS CAN GET NORMAL ACCESS TO TREATMENT SITES, WITH NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON RELATED REVENUES EXPECTED IN 2020