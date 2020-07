July 6 (Reuters) - GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS SA:

* GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS REPORTS SUSTAINED EFFICACY AND SAFETY AMONG LHON PATIENTS THREE YEARS AFTER LUMEVOQ® TREATMENT

* NEW DATA WILL REINFORCE SUBMISSION OF LUMEVOQ® FOR MARKETING AUTHORIZATION IN EUROPEAN UNION, WHICH IT INTENDS TO FILE IN SEPTEMBER 2020