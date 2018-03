March 22 (Reuters) - Gensource Potash Corp:

* GENSOURCE ENTERS INTO MOU FOR POTASH OFF-TAKE WITH A STRATEGIC AGRICULTURE INDUSTRY LEADER

* GENSOURCE POTASH - MOU FORMALIZES INTERESTS OF OFF-TAKER TO POTENTIALLY BUY 100% OF PLANNED PRODUCTION FROM A POTASH FACILTY IN VANGUARD