March 27 (Reuters) - Gensource Potash Corp:

* GENSOURCE ENTERS INTO SECOND MOU FOR POTASH OFF-TAKE WITH STRATEGIC NORTH AMERICAN AGRICULTURE COMPANY

* GENSOURCE POTASH - MOU IS FOR PURCHASE OF 100% OF PRODUCTION FROM ONE OF CO’S POTASH PRODUCTION FACILITIES TO BE LOCATED IN CENTRAL SASKATCHEWAN

* GENSOURCE POTASH CORP - PRODUCTION FROM THE POTASH PRODUCTION FACILITY TO BE LOCATED IN CENTRAL SASKATCHEWAN IS PLANNED AT 250,000 TONNE/YEAR