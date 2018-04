BRIEF-Gentex Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $0.40

April 20 (Reuters) - Gentex Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MILLION VERSUS $453.5 MILLION

* SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018

* CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019

* LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.92 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: