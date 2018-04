BRIEF-Gentherm Inc Entered Fourth Amendment To Credit Deal

April 24 (Reuters) - Gentherm Inc:

* GENTHERM-ENTERED FOURTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT DEAL TO PROVIDE U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED LOANS BEAR INTEREST AT BASE RATE/EUROCURRENCY RATE, PLUS MARGIN

* GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS - SEC FILING

* GENTHERM - FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE

* GENTHERM INC - FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MILLION

* GENTHERM INC - FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MILLION

* GENTHERM INC - FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INDEBTEDNESS OF COMPANY'S MACEDONIA SUBSIDIARY WAS INCREASED TO $25 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2HpmlWt) Further company coverage: