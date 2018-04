BRIEF-Gentherm Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.35

April 26 (Reuters) - Gentherm Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY PRODUCT REVENUES OF $261.9 MILLION INCREASED 5.1% FROM $249.3 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017

* “OUR Q1 RESULTS REFLECT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY IN NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE MARKET”

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50

* “WE ARE TAKING DECISIVE STEPS AND HAVE KICKED OFF A FORMAL PROGRAM TO IDENTIFY AREAS WHERE COST SAVINGS CAN BE ACHIEVED”

* FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED

* REMAIN CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO DELIVER ON OUR FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.37, REVENUE VIEW $1.08 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $269.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S